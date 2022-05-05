NEW CASTLE — The Art Association of Henry County, in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association, announce its ninth annual spring “paintout.” Plein air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather Saturday, May 14.
In the past, artists have traveled from as far away as Tennessee, Ohio and northern Indiana to participate in the event. Many are members of the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association, which is “dedicated to education of the painters and their supporters as well as the reawakening of an appreciation for Indiana landscape painting based on its rich history.”
Artists who are interested in participating in the paintout should contact the Art Association at 765-529-2634 or henrycountyarts@gmail.com. There is no registration fee.
Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. May 14 at the Art Center Gallery, 218 S. 15th St., New Castle. Artists will receive a goody bag filled with a water bottle and snacks, as well as a folder filled with information about painting locations. Artists will gather back at the Art Center Gallery at 3 p.m. for refreshments. Paintings are also for sale at this time.
Area residents are encouraged to venture out and observe artists painting on location throughout the day.