ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art, in partnership with Red-tail Land Conservancy and the Union City Plein Air Painters Group, will host a brand-new exhibit “A Brush With Nature,” starting May 19.
Inspired by Laurie Lunsford’s children’s book of the same name, the exhibit features a story walk adventure and other museum activities that are being made possible through the sponsorship of many local businesses.
Lunsford’s book is illustrated using plein air works produced by Union City Plein Air Painters Group, which showcase local Red-tail Land Conservancy sites.
This kid-friendly exhibit will include hands-on activities that will highlight the natural world and become a component of the exhibit.
Downtown businesses will display a story card from the book and challenge families to find a hidden paintbrush somewhere on the premises or in their display. A limited number of families who participate and find at least six “hidden brushes” will receive a free copy of the book.
Families can begin the story walk by picking up a map at the museum starting May 19; the walk must be completed by June 25.
