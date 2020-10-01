A Town Center finalist for Love Thy Neighborhood award
ANDERSON — A Town Center is a finalist in the 2020 Love Thy Neighborhood Awards.
The awards were created in 2017 by LISC Indianapolis and partners to encourage the transformation of neighborhoods.
A Town Center is a finalist in the Livability Category, which recognizes an organization, individual, initiative or project with long-standing commitment to healthy communities. Organizations must have created communities in which residents have access to art, nature, recreation and beauty. A Town Center is the first organization outside of Indianapolis to be a finalist for these awards.
The community has the opportunity to help out A Town Center to receive additional monies for programming and events by voting for the People’s Choice Award. Voting will open on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. and will remain open through Thursday, Oct. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Voting will take place at www.wishtv.com/nighborhoods and is limited to one vote per day per email address. People’s Choice Award winners receive $2,500.
Watch the awards live on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. on WISH-TV through your local TV provider or on the WISH-TV Facebook page.
