ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation, Inc. (ACRI) have plans for another summer of community fellowship events at APA at 2200 W. 22nd St., Anderson.
The purpose of these events is to give the Anderson community additional opportunities to have fun and fellowship. This year’s theme is “Come Back to Anderson!” The hope is that former residents will come back to be part of these activities.
June 18 – Juneteenth Celebration with Family & Friends co-ed 16” softball tournament
June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration with a Dashiki Contest at 3 p.m. Cash’ae to perform at 8 p.m.
July 16 – Family & Friends co-ed 16” softball tournament
July 17 – Men’s fastpitch softball tournament
Aug. 13 – Old School Ladies’ 16” softball tournament
Aug. 14 – Men’s fastpitch softball tournament
There will be fun activities and entertainment throughout the day of each event on the APA property.
In addition, ACRI is looking for volunteers to help with the events and entertainment for each day of the events. Contact Willy Turner at 765-274-3849 or willytopdog@yahoo.com.