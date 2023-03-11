ANDERSON — The Anderson Education Foundation is launching a public process to solicit nominations for Anderson Community Schools’ 6th ACS Hall of Fame.
The Anderson Education Foundation’s ACS Hall of Fame was established in 2010 to recognize, honor and celebrate graduates who have achieved distinction, outstanding accomplishment, or demonstrated excellence within their professions, communities, or personal lives.
Inductees’ names will be etched into the Wall of Fame, housed at Anderson High School.
Hall of Fame sponsorships support the mission of the Anderson Education Foundation, which is to provide resources for educators to enrich and expand educational opportunities for students in Anderson Community Schools.
The Anderson Education Foundation will host an inductee ceremony and banquet which will be held on Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. at Anderson High School.
Since its inception in 2010, 64 distinguished alumni, whose names appear on a “Wall of Fame” outside the Anderson High School auditorium, have been inducted into the ACS Hall of Fame.
Nomination forms will be open until May 15 and can be found at www.andersonedfoundation.org.
For sponsorship and event inquiries, contact the executive director, aef@acsc.net.