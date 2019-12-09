ANDERSON — Line dancing classes will be held at the Rangeline Community Center on Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18, as well as Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Class instructor will be Stacia Williams, founder of Anderson Steppers.
Classes are free and open to the public.
Chair yoga takes place every Monday and Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26. Donations are accepted.
Walkers can come each day Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Donations are accepted.
On Dec. 18, there will be a Design Painting Class Fundraiser that is open to the public. “Snowmen” will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. There will be free snacks. Call for reservations due to limited class size, 765-215-4289.
The center will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.
