ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present “Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage” on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
This production features artists from Classical Kids Live, an organization out of Chicago with composer-based music and stories. Guests will learn about Mozart’s life as a child prodigy with actors, costumes and staging accompanied by over 23 musical excerpts from Mozart’s greatest works.
“A Classical Kids concert like Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage is an incredible way to introduce students, young people and families to the world of orchestras and orchestral music. It even will help develop a deeper appreciation of classical music for adults as they learn more the composers,” said Andrew Kipe, director of concert and ensemble operations at The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University.
Following the 45-minute story performance and intermission, the ASO, conducted by Richard Sowers, will present Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter.”
Prior to the concert, the ASO Kid’s Club will have its instrument petting zoo available on the second floor. All guests can try out instruments and learn about the various orchestral families. This is also available at intermission.
Adult tickets are $25-$35; student tickets, $10. ASO Kids members are admitted free when accompanied by paying adult.
For more information, call the ASO office at 765-644-2111, or visit the website, www.andersonsymphony.org.
