ANDERSON — Kay Bale, a longtime Madison County educator and the executive director of the Anderson Education Foundation, has announced her plans to retire.
Bale will conclude her duties with the foundation sometime this summer.
Bale taught AP U.S. History, psychology, and sociology at Pendleton Heights High School from 1978 to 2016. She has been executive director of the AEF since 2016.
During her time with the foundation, Bale oversaw the growth of the Anderson Community Schools Hall of Fame, the creation of the Pumpkinpalooza, and a significant increase in classroom grants.
“Helping the teachers and students with the grants was very rewarding,” said Bale. “Coming from a career in the classroom, I know how much impact extra funding can have. We have some terrific things happening at ACS.”
The search for Bale’s replacement has begun. The position averages 15-30 hours a week. Anyone interested in applying for the position should visit the AEF online under the partners tab on acsc.net. Qualified candidates should have experience in fundraising and event planning. Classroom experience is also desired.
The Anderson Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises money to support educational initiatives in Anderson Community Schools. While independent from ACS, its leadership works closely with the school system to enhance classroom success. For more information about the AEF visit acsc.net.
