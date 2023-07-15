ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Fire Chief Dave Cravens jointly announce that the 2023 Anderson Fire Department recruits have completed Fire Academy training.
The milestone was celebrated in an official pinning ceremony July 12 at the city’s Fire Training Facility. New firefighters are Michaela Mehling, Corbin Maddox, Tiffany Hudson, Cameron Collins, Courtney Stowers, William Johnson, Carson Douglas, Nicholas Squires, Alexander Rogers, Isaac White and Payton Burmeister.
They were pinned with their badges, a tradition that emphasizes the importance of family support and strength for firefighters who commit their lives to protecting those in need.
According to chief training instructor Dan Siek, candidates completed over 700 hours of classroom and hands-on training, including direct instruction, drills, hands-on practice, and tests. Siek called for the new firefighters to “remember your training” while in the line of duty.
Class President Tiffany Hudson shared that a “tight bond” had been developed among the team members as they completed the training.
Cravens acknowledged many AFD accomplishments, including a recent renovation of Fire Station 4, the purchasing of new fire vehicles, and earning an exceptional ranking, marking AFD as one of the best departments in the state.