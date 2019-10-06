ANDERSON — PathStone, a nonprofit housing counseling agency, does free monthly workshops with the goal of helping the individual and families build their financial capacity.
The agency serves Delaware, Madison, Blackford, Randolph and Henry counties.
“Credit Reports and Credit Scores” will be discussed on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Questions to be covered:
• What is a credit report?
• What is a credit score and how do they work?
RSVP to 765-274-4054 or blien@pathstone.org.
All workshops are posted on Eventbright page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pathstone-corporation-3179175532. Registration is required.
