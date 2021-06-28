ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘65 postponed its class reunion last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new date for their class reunion, marking 56 years, will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering (formerly Elks Lodge), 1803 Broadway. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
A limited cash bar will be available. This will be a dressy casual event.
Cost for the dinner will be $35 per person.
Reservations are due by Aug. 1. Make a check payable to AHS INDIANS 1965. Mail it to Marilyn Dunn, 1503 Hughel Drive, Anderson, IN 46012.
If you have any questions, email : AHS1965Indians@hotmail.com or call 765-617-3122 or 765-425-1162.
Friday evening, Aug. 20, is open for groups to make plans to connect with one another. There is not a planned formal mixer. If any classmate and guest would like to meet for a meal at The Edge at Edgewood Golf Club, 519 Golf Club Road, the meal will be ordered from the menu and individual pay. We need you to RSVP to the class. Please include a note with your reunion payment, email the above class email, or call one of the phone numbers. We need to give them a head count.
Saturday morning, there will be a golf outing. Contact John Blevins for information at 765-649-9201.
