ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1965 will hold its class reunion on Aug. 21.
The reunion dinner will be held at LovEvents Banquet Hall and Catering (formerly Elks Lodge), 1803 Broadway. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Cost for the dinner is $35 per person. A limited cash bar will be available.
Reservations are due by Aug. 1. Make a check payable to AHS Indians 1965. Mail it to Marilyn Chambless Dunn, 1503 Hughel Drive, Anderson, IN 46012.
Information: 765-617-3122 or 765-425-1162.
An informal mixer will be held at The Edge at Edgewood Golf Club, 519 Golf Club Road, on Friday, Aug. 20. This is a time for groups of classmates to meet for a meal. A menu will be available and the meal will be individual pay. Send an RSVP with the check for the reunion or call one of the above phone numbers.
Saturday morning, there will be a golf outing. For more information, contact John Blevins at 765-649-9201.
