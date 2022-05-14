ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1970 will hold its 52nd-year reunion in July.
The theme is “The Class of ’70 turns 70!”
A meet-and-mingle event will be Friday, July 22, starting at 6 p.m. at The Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St. Admission is free.
The main event will be Saturday, July 23, from 6 to 11 p.m. at LovEvents, 1803 Broadway (the old Elks in North Anderson). Attendees may enter starting at 5 p.m. Casual dress both nights.
Cost is $35 per person. All payments are due by Saturday, July 2. Register and pay at www.ahs1970.reunionmanager.com. Even if you can’t go, please register.
To pay by check, mail it early enough to arrive by Saturday, July 2. Make check out to and mail to Darlene Lennartz Robinson, 3304 Nevada Drive, Anderson, IN 46012.
For questions, call, text or email Brenda Long Caldwell, 765-643-1963, brenda.long.caldwell@gmail.com, or Treva Scott Epperly, 765-623-6637, trevaepperly1@gmail.com.