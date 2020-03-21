ANDERSON — Plans are being made for the 55th Anderson High School Class of 1965 reunion.
The main activity will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the LovEvent Center, 1803 Broadway.
The cost of the dinner is $30 per person. The fee covers a buffet, tea, lemonade and dessert. A cash bar will be available.
RSVP by Sept. 1. Send a check, payable to AHS Indians 1965, to 522 S. Buckingham Court, Anderson, IN 46013.
Ladies, please include your maiden name in the reservation. Classmates, if you are bringing your spouse or a guest, include the name of that person.
More information about the reunion will be provided in May.
Share the information with any classmate that you see or are in contact with.
If you need to update your contact information, email: AHS1965Indians@hotmail.com.
