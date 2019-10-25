ANDERSON — Anderson High School invites any family members (parents, siblings, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc.) of Anderson High School students, who are currently serving or have served in one of our military branches, to its honorary Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
A reception in the Anderson High School cafeteria will be held prior to the ceremony. The reception will begin at 7:45 a.m. for all veterans and their family members in attendance. Again, this invitation is for all military persons, past or present.
As this is a community honor ceremony, it is not required that military personnel be related to a student in order to attend. An interpreter will be present to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
R.S.V.P to Laura Crenshaw at 765-641-2037, ext. 8000 or at llcren@acsc.net, so they can adequately prepare for the reception and seating. Provide the name, address, and branch of service in the R.S.V.P.
