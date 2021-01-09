ALEXANDRIA — It has been the custom for several years for the Alexandria Community Band to take donations to benefit a local relief agency during its Christmas concert.
This year, when the band was unable to present a concert “in person,” the concert was videotaped and made available on the band’s Facebook page and website. During the concert, a statement was made that donations for “Pete’s Pantry,” the relief agency for Alexandria, could be mailed to the band and those donations would be forwarded to the pantry.
On Dec. 31, a check was written by an individual to Pete’s Pantry for the amount of $1,000 and mailed to the band. This check has been turned over to the pantry.
“Usually the donations at the Christmas Concert amount to about $300,” said band conductor Alan Erwin. “This is the first time we have received such a large check, and I am sure that the pantry will put it to good use.”
The band is not rehearsing during January but is anticipating returning for rehearsals in February to prepare for the 2021 concert season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.