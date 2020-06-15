MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has scheduled tailgate food distribution events this week in Madison, Delaware, Grant and Henry counties.
• 10 a.m. Monday – Alexandria-Monroe High School, 1 Burden Court, Alexandria.
• 10 a.m. Tuesday – Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave, Marion.
• 10 a.m. Tuesday – First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
• 10 a.m. Thursday – Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• 10 a.m. Friday – Old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Second Harvest requests that attendees only go through the line one time so they can serve everyone.
Those people who are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, are asked to plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
The routine distribution schedule is increased to keep up with the needs created by COVID-19. If you’d like to support these efforts in your community, donate atcurehunger.org/get-involved-donate.
For more information and resources for local food pantries, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.