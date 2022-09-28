ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Band will play hits from the Beatles, Chicago, the Doors, Louis Armstrong, The Four Seasons and others who made music enjoyable to listen to, dance to or just to have playing in your head.
The free concert will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Beulah Park.
Conductor Alan Erwin noted that the Beatles had hits such as “All My Loving,” “Ticket to Ride” and “Yesterday.”
Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong began playing the trumpet when his parole officer told him to make something of himself after Armstrong was released from jail. He took a beat-up old trumpet, learned to play it, and “When the Saints Go Marching In” has never been the same.
The Four Seasons told guys to “Walk like a Man” because “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” Among The Doors’ hits were “Light My Fire”, “Hello, I Love You (Won’t You Tell Me Your Name?)” and “Love Her Madly.” The Beach Boys’ hits included “I Get Around,” “California Girls” and “Surfer Girl.”
There also will be music by Abba and others.
Inclement weather will move the concert to the gym of Alexandria First Baptist Church, {span class=”LrzXr”}2107 S Park Ave.
Donations are accepted at concerts for band expenses.