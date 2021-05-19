ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Band begins its summer concert season with its Concerto Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at Beulah Park. A concerto is a piece of music featuring a solo instrumentalist accompanied by a band or orchestra.
Honored this year will be Robert Hiday playing “Trumpeter’s Lullaby” and Trey Whitted playing “A Touch of Tuba.” They will each receive the Mike Sweeney Music Scholarship Award.
Sweeney grew up in Alexandria and is a world-known composer and arranger of band music. He taught school bands briefly before becoming the head of the Band Music Division of the Hal Leonard Publishing Corp., the largest music publishers in the world. Sweeney returned to Alexandria to conduct the Alexandria Community Band, and presented the first Scholarship Awards in his name in 2018.
The Alexandria High School band will join with the Community Band to play selected pieces in a side-by-side performance of selected music.
Alan Erwin is the conductor of this special concert by the Alexandria Community Band. Assisting will be Dr. John Carter and Gary Wallyn.
Bring your own lawn chair or sit at a picnic table in Building 2 in Beulah Park for this concert.
