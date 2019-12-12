ALEXANDRIA — Continuing a tradition that began in 1988, the Alexandria Community Band will present its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Alexandria First Baptist Church on Indiana 9 South.
The first concert was in the gym of what is now the Intermediate School and was a fundraising event for a church youth group to help them raise money for a mission trip. This concert will benefit the local emergency and food pantry, “Pete’s Pantry,” with a freewill offering. Alan Erwin conducts the band, assisted by Gary Wallyn and John Carter.
The concert will begin with Gustav Holst's “On This Day Earth Shall Ring." The history of this piece dates back to the 1200s.
In “Christmas Day," attendees will recognize “Good Christian Men Rejoice," interwoven with portions of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and “The First Noel."
On the light side of holiday music are “Let it Snow!/ Winter Wonderland” and “All I Want for Christmas is You."
A vocal ensemble of Karen Roudebush, Dar Metz, David Cagley and Wallyn will lead the audience through the "Christmas on Broadway" medley of well-known tunes.
The concert will close with a quiet piece, “Away in a Manger,” reminding us of the real reason for the season.
