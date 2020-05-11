ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Monroe Township Historical Society Museum will open for the 2020 season with a soft opening on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with light refreshments available.
The museum opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure the museum volunteers have been changing some displays, adding new pictures, and cleaning.
The museum has 14 rooms with photos, articles, artifacts and memorabilia.
Admission is free of charge. The museum is funded by its membership and donations throughout the year.
Visitors are asked to follow the guidelines set forth from the state and health agencies.
Museum hours are: 1-5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment.
For additional information, email: alexhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 765-490-0081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.