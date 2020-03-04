ALEXANDRIA — The Park Board of Alexandria is seeking pool managers, a concession manager, and lifeguards for the summer.
The plans are to open the swimming pool in Beulah Park on Memorial Day weekend. All staff positions must be filled quickly so that planning and training can begin.
Applications can be accessed at the Alexandria City Building, or online at http://images.pcmac.org/Uploads/CityofAlexandria/CityofAlexandria/Sites/DocumentsCategories/Documents/Pool%20Application.pdf. They are also available in the office of Alexandria-Monroe High School.
Applications must be returned by March 10 to the City Building mayor’s office, or emailed to alexparkpresident@gmail.com.
