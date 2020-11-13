ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive “Holiday Angels” is in full swing with fundraisers to raise money to buy toys for the children (ages 10 years and under) of Alexandria, Summitville and Orestes.
Businesses, civic clubs, and other organizations are being asked to decorate a wreath or Christmas tree that will be on display in the First Financial Bank lobby with viewing during bank business hours during the Christmas Parade.
On Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. all the wreaths and trees donated will be auctioned off. Email bids will also be accepted via Stephanie McCune. Her email is Stephanie.McCune@bankatfirst.com.
The plan is to use the week of Nov. 16-20 to bring all the wreaths and trees to the bank to be decorated.
Each wreath/tree will be displayed with a plaque card of who donated it.
Information is available by calling Terri Brenner at 765-623-1976.
