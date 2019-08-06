Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.