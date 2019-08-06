NOBLESVILLE — The Indianapolis Circle City Corvette Club will host its 19th annual All Corvette Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hamilton Town Center. This event features $11 million in award-winning automobiles displayed down the middle of Main Street, a club representative said in a release.
Prizes will be awarded in 11 classes along with raffles, shopping, food and music. The National Corvette Museum will be represented at the event, with merchandise available from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Circle City Corvette Club is a 42-year-old not-for-profit organization helping underprivileged children and families throughout central Indiana.
If you would like to display your Corvette at this year’s event, go to the club’s website at thecirclecitycorvetteclub.com for more information.
