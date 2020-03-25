All DNR properties remain open with adjustments
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has adjusted services, events and operations to protect Hoosiers and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
All DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas are open. Families will be able to go outside and take a walk, run or bike ride, but they should continue to practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other people. Entrance fees at properties have been temporarily suspended.
Campgrounds remain open at this time, but advance reservations are required. No walk-ins are permitted. For those who would prefer to cancel or reschedule due to COVID-19, fees will be waived for cancellations or transfers of reservations and to issuing refunds as requested for campsites held through April 30. This time frame may be extended as the COVID-19 status evolves.
The DNR Customer Service Center staff can answer questions at 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
