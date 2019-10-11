ANDERSON — The Alley Theatre Co., 923 Jackson St., will conduct auditions for the entire 2019-2020 season of plays this weekend.
Open auditions will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the theater, located inside Central Christian Church, which is on the corner of 10th and Jackson streets. Enter by the alley door off Jackson Street.
Auditions are open to anyone of ages high school through mature adult, with a few roles available for middle school age, also.
This season’s plays will be: “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Open House,” “An Inspector Calls,” “Harvey” and Shakespeare’s “Henry V.”
Those auditioning are asked to come with a one-minute dramatic and one-minute comic monologue. Those interested in auditioning for “Open House” may be asked to sing 16 measures of music.
For more information, go to www.thealleytheatre.com. For information on the plays and characters, go to: http://www.thealleytheatre.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/SHOW-AND-CHARACTER-LIST-FOR-AUDITIONS..pdf
Information: 765-643-6957.
