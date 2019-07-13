ANDERSON — Many Madison County families are struggling with Alzheimer's diseaseand don't know where to turn or how to provide help for their loved one.
Heather Waymire, memory care coordinator for Sugarfork Crossing in Anderson, will present a talk about Alzheimer's disease and how to cope, manage, and handle the day-to-day challenges. Waymire will also talk about the Alzheimer's services offered at Sugarfork Crossing and answer questions regarding care.
The Alzheimer's presentation will be held at the Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center on Tuesday. The program is open to the community and includes a luncheon with the Anderson Noon Exchange Club. First time visitors to the club may attend at no charge. Returning guests and members pay the $15 luncheon fee.
Reservations for the 11:30 a.m. luncheon and presentation are requested by calling Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or emailing bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.