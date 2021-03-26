ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a series of special virtual programs designed for people affected by the disease in various ways, including people living with dementia, caregivers and family members, future health care workers and individuals who are looking to reduce their risk of cognitive decline.
• Effective Communication Strategies for Future Healthcare Workers, Tuesday, March 30, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET
• Alzheimer’s Facts and Figures: What We Know Now about Dementia (and COVID-19), Wednesday, March 31, noon-1 p.m.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: An Interactive Program, Wednesday, April 7, 3-5 p.m.
During the Facts and Figures program, attendees will learn the results of the 2021 Facts and Figures report that was released earlier this month. The findings show that deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s and dementia increased last year and that discrimination is a barrier to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
The Effective Communication Strategies for Future Healthcare Workers program is designed specifically for students who are studying medicine, nursing or any health care field.
The Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body program will include a healthy recipe and cooking demonstration, a chair yoga activity and an interactive game designed to challenge the mind.
Information: alz.org/Indiana/helping_you and click on “join a virtual education program” or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
