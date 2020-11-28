ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will extend its hours on Dec. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. for the public to visit its current exhibition, "Wild Wilderness," view AMOA’s holiday decor, and to shop in the AMOA Pop-Up Shop.
The exhibition features Hoosier wildlife artist Anthony J. Padgett, North Carolina wildlife artist Michael Bedoian, and local award-winning artist Patrick Kluesner.
Wildlife taxidermy, on loan from their exhibition partner Mounds State Park, will also be on display.
The exhibition runs through Dec. 23.
AMOA’s Pop-Up Shop has original artwork by the featured artists and customized wildlife gifts perfect for the wilderness/outdoor enthusiast in your life.
The shop will be open throughout the duration of the Wild Wilderness exhibition.
AMOA continues to follow the policies outlined with its participation in the Hoosier Hospitality Promise. Guests, staff, members and volunteers will follow the guidelines issued by federal, state, and local officials related to COVID-19. While inside the building, AMOA requires masks and asks that visitors take everyday infection prevention measures.
