NEW CASTLE — Victory Lane is gearing up for its third annual Amazing Wheel Race event. The fundraising event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The race begins and ends at the Victory Lane offices, 1912 Bundy Ave., New Castle. Teams of four will complete in various challenges around New Castle.
In addition to the race, this family-friendly event includes a car show, silent auction, bounce house and other attractions near the Victory Lane offices. All funds raised during the Amazing Wheel Race directly benefit the families who attend Victory Lane’s summer camp sessions.
Victory Lane is an organization that brings families with children who have special needs together with “typical” families. Summer camp sessions and community events help nurture relationships built on compassion and understanding.
For more information regarding the event or to register a team, contact Natasha Hamilton at natasha@victorylanecamp.org. The deadline to register a team is March 27.
To learn more about events and services provided by Victory Lane, visit victorylanecamp.org.