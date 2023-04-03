MUNCIE — The public is invited to a free “Sounds of Spring” concert by the Flute and Clarinet choirs of America’s Hometown Band.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Fine Arts Center of Heritage Hall High School/Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Road.
The concert will feature two ensemble groups: the Central Indiana Flute Choir, led by Becky Boyce, and the America’s Hometown Band Clarinet Connection, led by Steve Stickler.
Each of the choirs performs its own schedule of concerts yearly, and just two or three times a year they play a combined program such as this one.
Admission and parking for the event are free.
America’s Hometown Band is Muncie’s municipal band, founded in 1988.
More information: amhometownband.org, or America’s Hometown Band’s Facebook page.