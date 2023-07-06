ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) is celebrating summer with an exhibition opening, First Friday celebration, and sharing special Christmas in July savings on venue rentals.
First Friday on July 7
Visit AMOA when you’re in downtown Anderson for its monthly First Friday event. In celebration of World Chocolate Day, AMOA will be offering visitors treats from Uranus Indiana.
The First Friday celebration will also include the official opening of the 12th Annual Figures of Speech Exhibition. Figures of Speech, which runs through Sept. 2, includes works from more than 30 artists from across the Midwest. This year’s judge, Larry Lawson, has selected a Best of Show, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and several honorable mention awards. Opening reception awards presentation will be at 6:30 p.m.
First Friday will also include AMOA’s A.R.T.S. ~ A Reason To Shop ~ featuring local artisans, crafters, consultants, and vendors. Come out to shop local! To learn more about A.R.T.S or to participate visit www.andersonart.org/arts/.
Christmas in July Specials
To celebrate the warm weather and sunshine, AMOA is offering a Christmas in July special. AMOA will offer a 10 percent discount for any 2023 or 2024 venue rental booked in July.