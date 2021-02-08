AMOA congratulates ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ exhibition winners
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., announced the winners of the “Live, Laugh, Love” exhibition, which continues through Feb. 21.
The exhibition celebrates the beauty of where we live, the things that make us happy, and the people, experiences, or items that we love.
The winners from each category will display their artwork in a special “Spotlight” exhibition this summer.
First-place winners are:
• Live category: Sarah K. Jones, “Walking Through 2020 (See You at the Park)” mixed media
• Laugh category: Anne Maddox, “Fall” acrylic
• Love category: Julia Zollman Wickes, “Comfort Food” acrylic on canvas
Second-place winners are Christine Satory (Live) – “Stopping Time through Dancing with the Universe”; Jeanne Jones (Laugh) – “Hughie” and Jack Wickes (Love) – “When Will You Be Home?”
For information on hours the galleries are open, visit www.andersonart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.