ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art invites the public to register for a day trip to Newfields' campus in Indianapolis to tour The Lume: Van Gogh exhibition April 15, 2022. Some tickets are still available.
Immerse yourself into a world of digital art at The Lume Indianapolis and explore the combination of art and cutting-edge technology with floor-to-ceiling projections of some of the most famous paintings in the world.
The multisensory experience was created by Australia-based Grande Experiences and features the paintings of Vincent van Gogh as well as featurettes inspired by his work.
The Anderson museum's day trip starts with breakfast at the museum followed by a charter bus ride to Newfields and access to The Lume and entire Newfields campus.
The trip is $60 for AMOA members and $70 for nonmembers.
Day trip itinerary
9 a.m.: Museum opens; light breakfast served
10 a.m.: Charter bus leaves AMOA
11:30 a.m.: Newfields arrival and introduction
11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.: Open lunch in the Newfields Cafeteria (not included in day trip fee)
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Lume tour
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Open campus tour (access to entire Newfields campus)
3:30 p.m.: Leave Newfields
5 p.m.: Arrive back at AMOA
A limited number of tickets are still available on AMOA's website, andersonart.org/trip.