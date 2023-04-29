ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art will extend its hours May 5 to 8 p.m. in celebration of Cinco De Mayo along with many downtown businesses taking part in the Anderson Art Alliance’s May First Friday.
Several groups are participating in May’s First Friday. The Anderson Museum of Art and A Town Center will both be passing out mini pinatas for kids (while supplies last). Downtown businesses will be passing out candy to fill the pinatas. Dickman Town Center will offer lots of family fun with a live dance performance from Ballet Folklorico and the opportunity to take a swing at a big pinata filled with candy sponsored by Anderson Indiana Main Street (AIMS).
Additional details about May’s First Friday can be found online, https://fb.me/e/3DRmdBEGM.
Visit AMOA for A.R.T.S (A Reason to Shop). Several vendors will be on-site offering unique gifts just in time for Mother’s Day. The AMOA Shop will also be open throughout the evening.
To learn more about A.R.T.S or to participate visit www.andersonart.org/arts/.
Along with the pinatas, AMOA will also offer families the chance to make Mexican paper flowers to decorate their pinatas, put in their hair, or share. Visitors can also enjoy AMOA’s two exhibitions, IN-Focus Photography Competition and Exhibit and Technicolor Dreams. Both will be open to the public free of charge.