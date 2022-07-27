ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art invites all art teachers in Madison County to attend its upcoming listening session luncheon on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The listening session will include a facilitated discussion regarding the future of art education in the community.
Attendees will receive a free lunch and have the opportunity to share their ideas and discuss partnerships and collaborations, the education programs at the museum, accessibility, and the future of AMOA’s dedicated education space.
This listening session and lunch is part of AMOA’s strategic vision to improve its educational programming, community outreach, partnerships, and quality of life in the community.
Register: andersonart.org/lunch.