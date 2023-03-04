ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will be the host venue for the 24th Annual Art Association of Madison County (AAMC) Student Show.
The opening for the exhibition will be held on Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
More than 400 pieces from 289 Madison County high school students were accepted for the exhibition.
Following the opening of the exhibition, patrons are welcome to visit the museum to see the student works. AMOA admission fees will be waived during the exhibition, which will conclude on March 19.
The AMOA’s operating hours have been modified during the AAMC Student Show as well. They are:
• March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 15 — noon to 5 p.m.
• March 11 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 12, 19 — 2 to 5 p.m.
• March 14, 16, 17 — noon to 6 p.m.
• March 18 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A special sneak peek of the 24th Annual AAMC Student Show was held during AMOA’s celebration of First Friday.
AMOA hosted 15 vendors during First Friday as part of its ongoing ARTS program, A Reason to Shop.