ANDERSON — Tickets are now on sale for a roaring 1920s party, hosted by the Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) Women’s League, and sponsored by Community Hospital Anderson, on May 20, 2023, at the Historic Carnegie Library building where the museum is housed.
Tickets are $40 and include admission, hors’ d’oeuvres, and an evening of entertainment with the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra featuring Rick Vale.
AMOA’s Women’s League will host the event as its annual spring fundraiser. This year’s event will support the Anderson Museum of Art’s preservation project, developed to replace the museum’s roof and repair areas of the limestone facade.
The event will kick off at 7 p.m. 1920s attire is encouraged but not required. Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a sweets and spirits auction, 50/50, a best dressed contest, and drinks.
Tickets are available through the Anderson Museum of Art website, andersonart.org/womens-league/.
The AMOA Women’s League is open to all art enthusiasts interested in supporting the group’s mission of increasing the effectiveness of the Anderson Museum of Art as a cultural center. Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the museum.
Annual dues to be a member of the group are $30.