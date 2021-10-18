ANDERSON — The annual city leaf pickup and yard waste recycling program for city residents will run through Dec. 14 and allows residents to dispose of leaves and yard debris in conjunction with their regular trash pickup by Best Way.
To be eligible for pickup, all materials must be securely contained in biodegradable bags or open Best Way trash containers. Trash containers can only contain leaves at the time of pickup and cannot be mixed with regular trash.
Plastic bags are not eligible and will not be collected.
All bags, bundles and containers need to be within four feet of the curbside or alley based upon the location of the resident’s regular trash pickup.
Materials eligible for pickup include leaves, grass clippings, weeds, brush trimmings from shrubbery and tree branches. Branches can be no larger than three inches in diameter and no more than four feet long. They must be tied in bundles and can weigh no more than 35 pounds per bundle.
Pickup will occur the day after regular trash pickup as long as bags are prepared and in position the day of trash pickup.
Free biodegradable bags will be available at City Hall at the utility office entrance on the north side of the building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Residents may also supply their own biodegradable bags which are available through regular retail outlets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.