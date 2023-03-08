ANDERSON — Registration for Anderson Museum of Art’s spring art classes is now open. There will be several classes for adults and youth.
Adult classes
● Clay Garden Markers, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Cost is $15 for museum members, $25 for nonmembers.
● Stained Glass Terrazzo-Inspired Coasters: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4. Cost is $15 for museum members, $25 for nonmembers.
● 3-Part Figure Drawing Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5, 12 and 19. Cost is $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers or $20 per session.
● Home/Family Clay Hanger, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Cost is $15 for museum members, $25 for nonmembers.
● Intro to Soft Pastels, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. Cost is $25 for museum members, $35 for nonmembers.
● Pastels, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13. Cost is $25 for museum members, $35 for nonmembers.
● Watercolor Mosaic, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Cost is $20 for museum members, $25 for nonmembers.
Register online at https://www.andersonart.org/adult-classes-workshops/
Youth classes
● Sew a Softie, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, 2023. Free; all ages.
● Clay Tic-Tac-Toe Board, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Cost is $15 for museum members, $25 for nonmembers. Ages 8 and above.
Register online at https://www.andersonart.org/youth-classes-workshops/
AMOA Summer Art Camp registration is also available on the museum’s website, andersonart.org/summer.