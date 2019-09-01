Patrick Kluesner of Anderson is among 134 Indiana artists whose works were selected for the Hoosier Salon 95th Annual Exhibition on display through October 13 at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.
Kluesner’s oil painting titled “Chianti Still Life” is included in the exhibition.
The annual juried competition promotes Hoosier artists and their art by identifying the best works by Indiana artists, showcasing them in the annual exhibition and making them available for sale.
The show is open to the public during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission, which includes admission to the entire museum, is $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $15 for college students and $12 for youth. Admission is free to Indiana State Museum members and children under three years of age. Tickets are available at the museum entrance. The Indiana State Museum is located at 650 W. Washington Street.
The Hoosier Salon Annual Exhibition is Indiana’s longest-running annual exhibition of works by Indiana artists. The first Hoosier Salon exhibition opened in 1925 at Marshall Field’s and Company Galleries in Chicago.
