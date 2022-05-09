ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation Inc. (ACRI), the brainchild of Ray Walker and Willy Turner in 2021, have plans for another summer of community fellowship events at APA at 2200 W. 22nd St., Anderson.
The purpose of these events are to give the Anderson community additional opportunities to have fun and fellowship. What it hopes to become an annual event, this year’s theme is “Come Back to Anderson!” The hope is that former residents will come back to be part of these activities and financially support the city and its businesses.
Schedule of events:
June 18 – Juneteenth Celebration with Family & Friends co-ed 16” softball tournament
June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration with men’s fast pitch softball tournament
July 16 – Family & Friends co-ed 16” softball tournament
July 17 – Men’s fast pitch softball tournament
Aug. 13 – Old School Ladies’ 16” softball tournament
Aug. 14 – Men’s fast pitch softball tournament
There will be fun activities and entertainment throughout the day of each event on the APA property.
Family & Friends “16” softball tournament teams must register by May 21. Contact Willy Turner at 765-274-3849 or willytopdog@yahoo.com.
In addition, ACRI is looking for volunteers to help with the events and entertainment for each day of the events.