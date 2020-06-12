YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana have expanded the Senior Safety Net food distributions to offer new locations in Muncie and Anderson.
The Senior Safety Net food distributions provide easy access locations for seniors to receive nutritious foods.
They are offered at the following locations:
• Fourth Thursday of the month beginning June 25 from 3 to 4 p.m., or until supplies last, at Forest Park Senior Center located at 2517 W. Eighth St., Muncie.
• Third Thursday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., or until supplies last, at Daleville Town Hall, 8019 S. Walnut St., Daleville.
• Fourth Monday of the month beginning June 29 from 3 to 4 p.m., or until supplies last, at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
For more information on the nutrition program, contact Dana Pierce, nutrition administrator, at 765-808-9059 or email dpierce@lifestreaminc.org.
Active volunteers are needed to help manage the distribution of items on distribution days. Those interested in volunteering should contact Laura Bray, volunteer services administrator, at 765-759-3372 or email lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
