ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation, Inc. (ACRI), Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission, and Anderson Preparatory Academy for a third year have plans for another summer of community events at APA at 2200 W. 22nd St.
The purpose of this event is to give the Anderson community additional opportunities to have fun and fellowship. This year’s theme is “Anderson Friends & Family Reunion.
The hope is that former family and friend residents will also be part of these activities.
• Saturday, June 17: Friends & Family Co-ed “Big Ball” softball tournament begins at noon. Free registration of teams by June 2. Also, youth basketball and flag football begins at noon.
• Sunday, June 18: Juneteenth Celebration with African garb contest at 2 p.m. Live performances by Generation of Steppers, Darnell Lark, and Allison & Calvin Turner. Community Picnic from 1 to 5 p.m. Praise team competition from 2 to 4 p.m.