ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau is announcing its call for applications for grants to be awarded for July through September of 2023.
Applications may be found online at www.VisitAndersonMadisonCounty.com/aboutus or may be picked up at the Bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Not for profit organizations who are holding events in Madison County during the third quarter are eligible for consideration at this time. Applications will be accepted through May 12, 2023, and will be reviewed by the grant task force by June 14, 2023. Award decisions will be made on June 14, 2023, with distribution following on June 16, 2023, for use of the third quarter events. This process will continue throughout 2023 with 4th quarter funds next being distributed in September.
By awarding these grants to our city and county organizations, the quality of life is heightened for our own residents and those outside of Madison County have the opportunity to experience the many and varied fairs, festivals and events our communities have to offer while making positive contributions to the economy.