ANDERSON — The February meeting of the Madison County Historical Society will feature Mayor Thomas Broderick with his "Status of Anderson." The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday.
The mayor has been invited to take a brief tour of the Museum of Madison County History before his talk. With his ‘Status’, the mayor will enumerate some of the changes that have occurred in Anderson in the past year. The Eighth Street bridge project, street paving and the removal of abandoned housing are just three of the many topics that the mayor may address.
The meeting will be in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., and is open to MCHS members and the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility.
Information: 765-683-0052.
