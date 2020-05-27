ANDERSON — In light of the developments regarding COVID–19, changes have been made to the Anderson Museum of Art 2020 Summer Art Camp schedule.
AMOA is stepping away from the weekly camp structure and focusing on a kit-based system as well as more community-based art projects.
TOGETHER ART KITS
Week 1: Stick Together (ceramics week) kits are now available to reserve and purchase. Purchase 1, 2, or all 3 kits each week. Pick up on June 22. Prices range from $5-$10 per kit.
SIDEWALK CHALK EXTRAVAGANZA
The museum needs the public’s help to completely cover its sidewalks at 32 W. 10th St. with some fantastic chalk art. On Friday, June 19, the staff will host a Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reserve your spot today for free. Chalk included.
CD WEAVINGS
Help the museum create a large weaving installation. Do you have an old CD lying around? Maybe it is super scratched and doesn’t play anymore or maybe it is an old program installation CD that you don’t need. Let’s turn it into art.
To learn more, call 765-649-1248.
