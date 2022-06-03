ANDERSON — Artists are invited to enter the Anderson Museum of Art’s s first textile/fiber competition and exhibition, Intertwined: A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit.
The museum will exhibit submissions that reflect a wide range of works related to the fiber medium from June 23 to Aug. 14.
The exhibition’s goal is to include innovative work rooted in traditional fiber materials, structure, processes and history, as well as art that explores unexpected relationships between fiber and other creative disciplines.
The competitive portion of the exhibition will be open to work made with fiber or fiber techniques (including but not exclusive to quilting, sewing, knitting, crochet, tatting, weaving, spinning, felting, etc.) or with mixed media elements that reference fiber or fiber traditions.
All fiber art formats will be considered, including wall-hung, free-standing or pedestal mounted. Artisans are limited to two entries.
Entry frees for museum members are $15 for one entry, $20 for two.
Fees for nonmembers are $20 for one entry, $30 for two.
Submissions must be received at the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11.
An artists’ reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 23; awards will be at 6:30 p.m.
Awards will be $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third.
More information is online at andersonart.org/call-for-artists.