ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., will celebrate the opening of its brand-new gift shop, the AMOA Shop, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, March 5, at noon.
The AMOA Shop will be open March 5 and carry unique items produced by Indiana artisans. One-of-a-kind items will be sold in the store and the inventory available will continuously change as new artists are selected to showcase their items. Artists interested in being part of the AMOA Shop can find information on andersonart.org/gift-shop on how to apply.
The AMOA Shop will share the same hours as the museum’s galleries:
• Wednesday – Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
For the continued health and safety of guests, staff, members and volunteers, the museum’s guests are asked to follow the guidelines issued by federal, state and local officials related to COVID-19. While inside the building, AMOA will require masks and ask that visitors take everyday infection prevention measures.
