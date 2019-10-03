ANDERSON — In a meet-and-greet reception, local author Frankie Lee Watson will host a book presentation and signing event from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
"Who I Was ... Born to Be ... and Whose I Am ... This Is My Story ... This Is My Song," written by Watson. She reflects on her seven careers to inspire others to forge their own paths in this new book.
Watson hopes to inspire readers, disillusioned with life, who search for purpose and meaning, to claim their "God-given" birthright. "There are so many people in today's world who do not know who they are, why they are here, nor where they are going," says Watson.
Watson, a former newspaper columnist, is a Christian educator, teacher, speaker, interior designer, CEO and business owner. She studied at six universities, including Anderson University in Anderson, where she now resides with her husband of 67 years. A leader of women's ministries, she has served the church on local and national levels and is listed in Who's Who Among Executive Women.
